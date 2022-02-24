Ukrainians in UK fear for relatives safety amid bomb attacks
Ukrainians living in the UK say they are worried for the safety of their families following the Russian invasion of their country.
Viacheslav Semeniuk, 39, who lives in Leeds, said his parents, who live in Vinnytsia, woke up to a "huge explosion and the whole house shaking".
He said his mother was "left shaking" for hours after the attack.
Others, including a teacher from Hull, are leaving the country, following the invasion.
It comes after Russian forces launched a military assault on Ukraine, crossing its borders and bombing military targets near big cities.
Mr Semeniuk said the bombing his parents experienced was aimed at a military base close to their home in west-central Ukraine.
Despite what had happened he said they had no plans to leave the country and "everything they built for 40 years living there".
"This is their land. Why should they leave? They will probably stay and try their best to help and do what they can," he said.
"They are 65 years old but they can drive, they can cook, they can shoot if it gets to it," he added.
Christina Clark, who is from Ukraine but now lives in Lincoln, said she was keeping in touch with her family and friends, but was very concerned for their safety.
"They are trying not to panic and are trying to stay calm, but they are preparing to escape - they've got their documents ready and their money withdrawn from the bank," she said.
"I'm feeling helpless and really frustrated that in 2022 there is nothing the rest of the world can do.
"Everyone, including myself, thought he [Putin] would just stay to the east, but it sounds like he is doing a full launch attack in Ukraine."
Graham Jones, from Hull, who lives in Odessa with his Ukrainian wife and young daughter, told BBC Look North they had decided to "get out while they could" after hearing bombs going off early on Thursday morning.
"We got a mini-bus with a few of us on it, a mixture of nationalities, and we are all heading to Moldova," he said.
He added that the plan was to "sort out" a British visa for his wife.
"If not, we will hang around in Moldova for a while and see what happens, but we are fine," he added.
