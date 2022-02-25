Coventry Cathedral and Shrewsbury Market Hall light up for Ukraine
Coventry Cathedral and Shrewsbury's Market Hall have been lit up in support of Ukraine.
The buildings displayed blue and yellow lights on Friday evening - the colours of the country's national flag.
A vigil is planned in Birmingham on Sunday and the Wolverhampton community is asking for their local theatre to cancel the Russian State Ballet visit.
People from the Ukrainian community in Coventry have spoken to BBC News about their fears after Thursday's invasion.
Dozens gathered at the city's main Ukrainian community centre to find out news of the invasion and its impact and to try to reach family.
It is understood the cathedral will be lit up in Ukrainian colours again on Saturday evening.
