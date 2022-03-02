Ukraine conflict: Hundreds gather at Bradford and Sheffield cathedrals
Hundreds of people have gathered at cathedrals across Yorkshire to show their support for Ukraine during the Russian invasion.
A day of fasting and prayer was held at Sheffield Catholic Cathedral and a vigil, including songs and speeches from the Ukrainian community, was held at Bradford Cathedral.
Refugees from many countries attended.
Faith leaders said people had sent a "strong message of concern and solidarity" for those in Ukraine.
St Marie's Catholic Cathedral in Sheffield said the move had followed a call from Pope Francis for Ash Wednesday at the start of Lent to be a focus for prayers for an end to the conflict in Ukraine.
Dean Father Christopher Posluszny said everyone was welcomed "whether religious or not, to express their desire for peace".
Some wished to light a candle and pray, he said, while others simply wanted to "sit and reflect on the tragic events".
Rev Canon Paul Maybury, Acting Dean at Bradford Cathedral, thanked people for attending.
"Your presence here sends a strong message of concern and solidarity for those in Ukraine tonight," he said.
Ukrainian choirs performed and young people, including those who had been refugees themselves, gave speeches.
Ukrainians living in Bradford and faith leaders spoke of Ukrainians as "strong, determined and resilient".
St Marie said its bells, half-muffled for Lent each year, will begin a week early from this Sunday as a mark of respect for Ukrainians.
