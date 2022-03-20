Severn Valley Railway service changes to save coal amid conflict
- Published
A heritage railway said it is changing some of its operations in a bid to conserve coal amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
The Severn Valley Railway said, like others across the country, it was struggling to source new coal supplies
It said these difficulties were being "compounded" because of the conflict.
The railway said all footplate experiences booked until the end of May will be postponed and all affected passengers have been informed.
All other events - on the line that runs it runs between Kidderminster in Worcestershire and Bridgnorth in Shropshire - are currently expected to proceed as planned.
Managing director Helen Smith said the railway needed "to do all we can to make our existing supply last longer".
She said: "The Severn Valley Railway is looking at further measures to conserve and prolong our existing coal supplies which include using a mixture of coal and other materials, including e-coal and Ovoid.
"This issue has come at a very difficult time for everyone in the heritage railway industry as we are all recovering from the financial challenges brought on by the pandemic.
"Keeping the SVR running public services is our top priority, and the measures we're now introducing will help secure heritage rail travel in the coming months for our passengers."