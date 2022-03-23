Olympic Park: People injured in London Aquatics Centre gas leak
A number of people have been injured following a gas leak at the London Aquatics Centre.
The Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park said on Twitter it involved "the release of a gas" at the centre, causing the area to be evacuated and cordoned off.
It said paramedics were treating "a number of patients", with casualties suffering from breathing difficulties.
London Ambulance Service confirmed it was attending the gas leak and would provide updates.
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: "I remain in close contact with our emergency services who are dealing with a gas-related incident at the London Aquatics Centre this morning."
He urged people to avoid the area.
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
