Overnight fraud and drugs raids lead to 17 arrests
- Published
Seventeen people have been arrested following a series of raids by police across Kent, Sussex, London, Essex and Suffolk.
Police seized more than £400,000 in cash, luxury watches, designer clothes, cars and artwork early on Wednesday.
Officers were targeting people suspected of being involved in complex fraud or supplying large quantities of cocaine, Kent Police said.
Those arrested are accused of money laundering and tax fraud.
Nine men have been arrested on suspicion of a variety of drug supply offences including conspiring to supply large quantities of cocaine. They are aged between 28 and 50, a Kent Police spokesman said.
A further seven men and one woman, aged between 29 and 53, were arrested on suspicion of a variety fraud offences which include money laundering, concealing criminal property and conspiring to cheat the public revenue by falsely claiming Covid-19 bounce back loans.
Assistant Chief Constable Andy Pritchard from Kent Police said: "Although we remain at the early stages of our enquiries, significant action has been taken against a group of people who we allege are involved in highly organised, cross-border criminality.
"The activity is a by-product of our outstanding working practices with partner agencies, which for this case includes five police forces and HMRC."
The warrants were carried out in Rochester, Chatham, Tonbridge, Tunbridge Wells, Longfield, Wrotham, Ashford, Gravesend, Strood, West Kingsdown, Whitstable and Platt, as well as in Brighton, Orpington, Maldon, Witham and Lowestoft.