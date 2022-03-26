Typhoon jets and RAF troops sent to Black Sea 'in face of Russian aggression'
- Published
Typhoon jets and Royal Air Force (RAF) personnel are being deployed to a country bordering Ukraine, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has announced.
Four jets, based at RAF Coningsby, and 150 troops from RAF Wittering are being sent to Romania to join Nato's policing mission in the Black Sea region.
The MoD said it formed part of Nato's increased presence in Europe in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
A government minister said it was "a purely defensive operation".
Minister for the Armed Forces James Heappey said: "The UK remains committed to Nato and European security in the face of Russian aggression and the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine."
"Operation Biloxi is a long-standing NATO mission and the Royal Air Force are playing a central role in security and deterrence in Europe."
The MoD said it was the fourth time since 2017 that the RAF was joining the long-standing Nato air policing mission, which began in 1961 during the Cold War.
"The mission ensures the security and integrity of all Nato alliance member's airspaces," it said.
The four Typhoon jets will conduct the mission from Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base on the Romanian Black Sea coast, a spokesperson added.
War in Ukraine: More coverage
- LIVE: Latest updates from Ukraine and nearby
- APPROACH TO KYIV: Battle on capital's outskirts
- VIDEO: Father killed trying to escape
- MOSCOW SHIFT: Change of emphasis or admission of failure?
- READ MORE: Full coverage of the crisis
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.