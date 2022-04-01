Oil protests: Exxon Mobil suspends operations
Oil company Exxon Mobil has temporarily suspended operations at three fuel terminals due to a series of co-ordinated "small protests".
Campaign group Just Stop Oil said was was targeting "key" terminals in Birmingham, West London and Hythe in Kent.
Operations from these locations had been halted, Exxon Mobil said.
Six people have been arrested at other protests at locations in Thurrock, Essex Police said.
It tweeted: "We are currently dealing with three incidents in #Thurrock, where a group of people are reportedly blocking the roads.
"Six people have been arrested so far. It is impacting Navigator Fuel Centre, Esso in #Purfleet, and Askew Farm Lane.
"Drivers are asked to avoid the area."
Exxon Mobil said its terminals at Purfleet and Avonmouth were not affected by the demonstrations
It apologised for any inconvenience.