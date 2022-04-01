TransPennine conductor strike to disrupt Easter and Jubilee travel
- Published
Rail services in northern England are to be hit by strikes each weekend until June, affecting three bank holidays.
TransPennine Express (TPE) warned of a "significant reduction" in services this Sunday due to action by conductors involved in a long-running pay dispute.
The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union also announced strikes on every Sunday until 5 June, as well as Saturday 16 April (Easter), Saturday 30 April and Saturday 4 June (Jubilee).
TPE asked customers to plan carefully.
"If you're planning to travel on a day affected by RMT strikes you should check for updates up to the last minute as services may be subject to short notice changes," a TPE spokesperson said.
"You should also allow extra time for journeys as the services we are able to operate will be far busier than normal."
'Complete standstill'
The RMT said there was a large discrepancy in pay levels for conductors and other train crews for doing the same responsibilities, with the dispute affecting up to 270 members.
Mick Lynch, RMT general secretary, said: "Our rock solid strikes will bring the network to a complete standstill and the blame firmly lies with TPE management's intransigence on this issue.
"RMT remains open to talks about properly rewarding our conductors for the crucial role they play in keeping the trains moving."
Services affected on Sunday will hit routes around Liverpool, Manchester, Lancaster, Carlisle, Leeds, Hull, York, Scarborough, Middlesbrough, Newcastle and Edinburgh via Huddersfield.
Other rail service providers have agreed to carry TPE customers with tickets marked "AP TPE ONLY" or "TPE ONLY", as well as flexible tickets on days of strike action.