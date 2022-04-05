Appeal for volunteers to aid blind golfers
A charity has appealed for volunteers to help blind golfers play the game.
Mike Tomlinson won an order of merit from the charity, England and Wales Blind Golf, in September 2021, but says he has since only played a handful of times as he cannot find guides.
The group is also seeking volunteers ahead of a tournament in Worcestershire.
Mr Tomlinson, from Northfield, Birmingham, says playing golf helps him feel he belongs to something.
The 62-year-old, who has Stargardt disease, began playing blind golf about two years ago and has won the British Blind Masters, and played twice for the English national team.
Blind golf is played in the same way as sighted golf except that players have guides to assist in lining up the shot and give an idea of the conditions.
Although Mr Tomlinson has a guide for tournaments, he has no help locally to enable him to practice.
"I can't get out at all... I basically practice in my kitchen," he said.
Mr Tomlinson said: "When you start losing your sight, you lose your independence, you have to rely on other people, but playing golf you get your independence back.
"You feel you belong to something, it is a community. I really look forward to tournaments, but enjoy just as much meeting up with all the people who play the golf - we are all in the same boat and have a laugh together."
Mr Tomlinson is looking for someone who lives close to him in the West Midlands who can help with spotting his ball and to avoid obstacles.
The charity hopes to secure volunteers to help at its matchplay tournament held at Gaudet Luce Golf Club in Droitwich from 9 April to 11 April.
It is looking for spotters to aid in finding balls and people to act as markers.
England and Wales Blind Golf secretary, Andy Gilford, said: "To be a guide you don't have to understand golf, you just need to have eyes and help donate someone your sight in a way.
"It is also about bringing people together... the friendships made are so crucial and to everyone's wellbeing.
"It is also a way of us showing what is possible and overcoming disability. Anyone who is suffering with sight loss or who knows someone [who is], come and [find out] first hand what is involved, and it opens a whole new world."
