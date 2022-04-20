England local elections 2022: South East councils holding votes
Dozens of council seats will be contested across the South East in local elections on 5 May.
A total of 172 seats across 12 local authorities are up for election.
Ballots are taking place in Kent, Surrey and East and West Sussex, as well as across the rest of the United Kingdom.
Votes will be counted between 5-6 May, with only one authority beginning its count immediately after the polls close.
Surrey
Tandridge District Council
Tandridge District Council, the only authority counting overnight from Thursday into Friday, has 42 councillors, with 14 up for re-election.
No party currently has overall control. The largest group is the Oxted and Limpsfield Residents Association with 16 councillors, while the Conservatives have 14, the Liberal Democrats nine and there are three independents.
The chairmanship of the council is currently held by the Lib Dems and the vice-chair role by an independent.
Woking Borough Council
Woking Borough Council has 30 councillors, with 10 seats being voted on.
It is another authority which no party has overall control of.
The Conservatives currently hold power in a minority administration of 13 seats.
The council's second largest party is the Liberal Democrats with 12 seats, while Labour hold three and there are two independents.
Reigate and Banstead Borough Council
Reigate and Banstead Borough Council has 15 of its 45 seats up in this election.
The Conservatives currently run the authority, holding 28, with the Residents Association and Green Party holding seven each and the Liberal Democrats three.
Runnymede Borough Council
Fourteen of Runnymede Borough Council's 41 seats are being voted on.
Going into the election the Conservatives hold 25, giving them a majority of nine.
The Runnymede Independent Residents Group has six, the Liberal Democrats and Independent Group have three each, the Runnymede Residents Community Group have two and Labour one, with one seat currently vacant.
Elmbridge Borough Council
Elmbridge Borough Council has 16 of its 48 seats up for election.
The council is currently run by a partnership of residents associations and the Liberal Democrats, who have a combined total of 26 seats.
The Conservatives hold 17, the Liberal Democrats nine, and the rest are spread between a collection of independents and residents associations.
Mole Valley District Council
Mole Valley District Council is currently run by the Liberal Democrats, who hold 22 of the 41 seats, with the Conservatives on 12 and the Informal Independent Group seven.
Fourteen of the council's seats are up for election on 5 May.
Kent
Maidstone Borough Council
Maidstone Borough Council has 55 seats, with 18 up for election.
The Conservatives currently hold 29, giving its administration a majority of five.
The Liberal Democrats have 11, the Independent Group and the Maidstone Group five each and Labour three.
Tunbridge Wells Borough Council
Of the 47 seats on Tunbridge Wells Borough Council, 16 are available this year.
At the moment the authority is a minority administration run by the Conservatives, who have 21 councillors.
The Liberal Democrats have 12, the Tunbridge Wells Alliance six, Labour five, and there are three independents.
Tunbridge Wells currently elects a third of its councillors every year for three years, with a break for county council elections in the fourth, but is considering moving to a system of all councillors facing re-election together once every four years.
East Sussex
Hastings Borough Council
Hastings Borough Council, the only council in East Sussex due to hold a vote this year, has 32 councillors, with 16 of them on May's ballot paper.
Labour are currently in power with a majority of four, holding 18 seats against the Conservatives with 12 and the Greens with two.
West Sussex
Crawley Borough Council
Twelve of the 36 seats on Crawley Borough Council are being contested.
Going into the vote, the authority is a Labour minority administration, with the Conservatives on 18 and actually holding one more seat than them, with Labour on 17, and one independent councillor.
Adur District Council
Fourteen of Adur's 29 councillors are up for election.
The Conservatives currently hold power on the council with 19 seats, while Labour has seven and the Green Party one, with two independent councillors.
Worthing Borough Council
In Worthing 13 of the council's 37 seats will be put to a vote in one of the region's most finely balanced authorities.
The Conservatives and Labour hold 17 seats each, with the Liberal Democrats holding two. There is one independent.
Going into the vote, the authority is run by the Conservatives as a minority administration.
