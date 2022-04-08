'Inspirational' buildings shortlisted for RICS West Midlands awards

RICS Awards
Grade-II listed mansion house Highbury Hall, three miles from Birmingham city centre, is in the heritage category

Thirteen building projects from the West Midlands region have been shortlisted for the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) awards.

Shortlisted entries include the Royal Shakespeare Company's (RSC) costume workshop in Stratford-upon-Avon and a learning centre at Worcester Cathedral.

University buildings are among ones in Birmingham.

The awards showcase "inspirational initiatives and developments" and in May regional winners will be announced.

They recognise outstanding achievement, teamwork and companies.

Entries are shortlisted across six categories - commercial development; community benefit; heritage; public sector; refurbishment-revitalisation; and residential.

Restored Grade-II listed buildings sit alongside new spaces, after the RSC costume workshop, which is on the heritage list, was redeveloped.
Birmingham City University says its Steamhouse centre is dedicated to providing a space for collaboration, innovation and the development of new ideas, start-ups and ventures. It is in the heritage, revitalisation - refurbishment and public sector sections.
The first two of those categories apply to the University of Birmingham's The Exchange, in Centenary Square, in the city centre, a "place for communities to shape ideas and solutions together", according to the university.
Former monastic storage rooms were converted for Worcester Cathedral's Undercroft learning centre, which is on the south cloister of the cathedral complex. The entry is in the heritage category. The conversion has been created to be used by schools, community groups and businesses.
Daimler Powerhouse, once home to the car factory, has been transformed into a collaborative art production facility in Coventry. It was shortlisted in three of the categories - community benefit, heritage and refurbishment - revitalisation.
Wolverhampton's i9 has been shortlisted in the commercial development category.

The others on the West Midlands list are:

  • Houlton School, Clifton-upon-Dunsmore, Rugby, Warwickshire (community benefit)
  • Houlton School (heritage, public sector and revitalisation - refurbishment)
  • University of Birmingham, school of engineering (public sector)
  • Hundred House, Great Witley, Worcestershire (residential)
  • Perry Barr regeneration scheme, Birmingham (residential)
  • Heath Town regeneration project in Wolverhampton (revitalisation - refurbishment)

The RICS Awards showcase "the most inspirational initiatives and developments in land, real estate, construction and infrastructure".

Companies still have the opportunity to enter an additional four categories - to be judged nationally - and have until 29 April to submit an entry.

