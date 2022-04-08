'Inspirational' buildings shortlisted for RICS West Midlands awards
Thirteen building projects from the West Midlands region have been shortlisted for the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) awards.
Shortlisted entries include the Royal Shakespeare Company's (RSC) costume workshop in Stratford-upon-Avon and a learning centre at Worcester Cathedral.
University buildings are among ones in Birmingham.
The awards showcase "inspirational initiatives and developments" and in May regional winners will be announced.
They recognise outstanding achievement, teamwork and companies.
Entries are shortlisted across six categories - commercial development; community benefit; heritage; public sector; refurbishment-revitalisation; and residential.
The others on the West Midlands list are:
- Houlton School, Clifton-upon-Dunsmore, Rugby, Warwickshire (community benefit)
- Houlton School (heritage, public sector and revitalisation - refurbishment)
- University of Birmingham, school of engineering (public sector)
- Hundred House, Great Witley, Worcestershire (residential)
- Perry Barr regeneration scheme, Birmingham (residential)
- Heath Town regeneration project in Wolverhampton (revitalisation - refurbishment)
Companies still have the opportunity to enter an additional four categories - to be judged nationally - and have until 29 April to submit an entry.