Dorset, West Mercia and Bedfordshire police told to improve
A watchdog has ordered three police forces to improve how they investigate crime and respond to the public.
Dorset, West Mercia and Bedfordshire forces were scrutinised by Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS).
HMICFRS said West Mercia's serious investigations were "inadequately supervised", while Dorset needed to "better meet the needs of victims".
Bedfordshire Police needed to improve its contact with the public, it added.
The watchdog focused its reports on the forces' effectiveness, efficiency and legitimacy.
It said West Mercia's serious investigations were "not sufficiently effective", meaning a poor service for some victims of crime.
Several departments within the force reported understaffing, something which can affect workplace wellbeing and also result in a poor service for victims, inspectors said.
Unreliable IT systems were found to lead to inefficient working practices, and to affect the quality and accuracy of the force's data and management reports, the watchdog added.
Inspectors said: "This means that the force has a poor understanding of its demand in some notable areas, such as its response times."
Her Majesty's Inspector of Constabulary Wendy Williams said while she was "satisfied with some aspects of the performance of West Mercia Police" there are areas which need to improve.
Ms Williams said Dorset Police had endured a "challenging year" but the force still needed to "better meet the needs of victims when responding to and investigating crimes".
'Public confidence'
She urged a "continued focus" on the reasons for disparities when searching people and using force, as she recognised work by the police service to engage with diverse groups and gain a "better understanding of the reasons why disparities endure - for black people in particular".
She commended Dorset Police for improved efforts on investigating online sexual offending but added that "reassurance is needed that sufficient long-term provision is in place so that investigations are timely, and children remain safe".
Bedfordshire Police needed to improve its supervision of investigations, and provide a consistently effective contact service with the public, Her Majesty's Inspector of Constabulary Matt Parr said.
But he commended the force on being the first to achieve an outstanding grade for the way it manages offenders and suspects, saying it had "demonstrably reduced reoffending for serious offences like burglary and those involving domestic abuse".
The force was also said to be "performing well" when it came to stop and search, with an external scrutiny panel of local residents in place to provide scrutiny and ensure officers "act with integrity and maintain public confidence".
