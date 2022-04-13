Sir David Amess murder: Ali Harbi Ali given whole-life sentence
- Published
IS fanatic Ali Harbi Ali has been given a whole-life sentence for murdering Sir David Amess MP.
Ali, 26, stabbed the veteran Conservative MP for Southend West more than 20 times at a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea in Essex in October.
At the hearing at the Old Bailey, Judge Mr Justice Sweeney said: "This was a murder that struck at the heart of our democracy."
In a statement Sir David's family said what happened was "beyond evil".
Ali, from Kentish Town in north London, told the court he had plans to target various MPs, including cabinet minister Michael Gove.
He told his trial he was motivated by a desire to seek revenge against MPs who had voted for airstrikes on Syria.
He tricked his way into a meting with Sir David, who was 69, by pretending to be an NHS worker moving to the area.
Sir David's family, in a statement issued through the Metropolitan Police, said they felt "no elation" following the sentencing.
They added: "It breaks our heart to know that our husband and father would have greeted the murderer with a smile of friendship and would have been anxious to help.
"How sickening to think what happened next. It is beyond evil."
The jury took just 18 minutes on Monday to convict Ali Harbi Ali of murder and preparing acts of terrorism.
Before being sent out, the judge told the jury the defendant had no legal defence for killing the Conservative MP.
During the trial, Ali said he had no regrets or shame about killing Sir David, telling the court: "If I thought I did anything wrong, I wouldn't have done it".