Bermondsey stabbings: Four found dead in south-east London home
Four people have been stabbed to death in a house in south-east London, the Metropolitan Police said.
Officers were called to reports of a disturbance at a home in Delaford Road, Bermondsey at about 01:40 BST on Monday.
The victims, three women and a man, were all pronounced dead at the scene by emergency workers.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody at a south London police station.
It is thought that all five people were known to each other.
Detectives from specialist crime are investigating.
Police said next of kin are being contacted.
