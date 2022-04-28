Just Stop Oil protests: Petrol pumps at M25 motorway services attacked
Two petrol stations at services on the M25 have been blocked by protesters, a campaign group says.
Climate group Just Stop Oil said 35 of its supporters have blocked petrol stations at Cobham Services and Clacket Lane Services, Surrey.
The action began at about 07:00 BST, the group said.
The activists say they have sabotaged petrol pumps by smashing display glass and covering them with spray paint. Surrey Police has been approached.
On Tuesday a number of members of Just Stop Oil were arrested after breaching an injunction outside the Kingsbury Oil Terminal in Warwickshire.
A new High Court injunction in the area grants police "enhanced powers to prevent and disrupt any unlawful activity".
Warwickshire Police said it had detained 16 people following the demonstration.
On 1 April members of Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion obstructed 10 fuel sites in the Midlands and southern England in a stand against "expanding UK oil and gas production".
Protesters glued themselves on to roads and locked on to oil drums and each other.
The group has also targeted several high-profile football matches.
More than 1,000 arrests have been made.