Thames Valley Police must still improve in some areas, inspectors say
A police force failed to "consistently respond" to calls within its own target times, inspectors found.
Thames Valley Police (TVP) was assessed by watchdog Her Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS).
It found that some staff were working "excessive overtime" and some found their workload "unmanageable".
The force's deputy chief constable Jason Hogg said it is providing an "effective and efficient" service.
HMICFRS, led by Her Majesty's Inspector of Constabulary, Roy Wilsher, rated TVP good in three areas, adequate in four and requires improvement in two - responding to the public and making a good use of resources.
It said the force's "lack of resource" is affecting the way it can respond to the public.
HMICFRS found data from the 12 months to July 2021 showed TVP met its 15-minute target to attend incidents requiring an "immediate" response in 54% of cases.
Others classed as needing an "urgent" response within an hour received it in 38% of cases over the same period.
It found line managers were "responsive" to staff needs, but that the "pressure" on some was "undermining the steps the force has taken to improve wellbeing".
But inspectors said TVP "isn't blind" to those issues and had made some overall improvements since it was last inspected in 2019, including in he way it reports crime.
Mr Hogg said the findings must take into account a change to the watchdog's grading system and an "unprecedented policing landscape" during the pandemic.
"Despite all of these challenges, no areas of Thames Valley Police were considered inadequate, and I am immensely proud of our officers and staff for their tireless work in protecting the public, which has kept our communities safe during these extraordinary times," he said.
"However, to continue to deliver an effective and efficient policing service, we must strive to continually improve in all areas across the force."
