Health leaders urge over-75s to get spring booster
- Published
South West health leaders are urging residents aged 75 and over to come forward for a spring booster vaccine.
The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation recommended that those eligible have their spring booster six months after their first booster dose.
South West vaccination teams have administered more than 13.1m Covid-19 vaccinations since December 2020.
Dr Julie Yates, from NHS England, said: "It is important you use this opportunity to top up your immunity."
She added: "Having the full number of recommended doses of the vaccine still provides your best protection."
The NHS is advising people to find a spring booster walk-in clinic using the Grab a Jab website.
