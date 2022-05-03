Two more Cheshire engines sent to help Ukraine firefighters
Two more fire engines from Cheshire have left to join a UK convoy to help firefighters in Ukraine.
A team of five firefighters and a mechanic are taking the vehicles to eastern Europe on the seven-day round trip, the service said.
Alex Waller, Cheshire's deputy chief fire officer, said they were "proud" to give further aid to Ukrainian crews.
"They need equipment and vehicles so they can serve communities and save lives," he said.
Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service (CFRS) previously sent three appliances as part of a convoy of 21 donated vehicles from the UK.
The fleet was applauded by firefighters when it arrived at the Polish-Ukrainian border last month.
CFRS has also sent hundreds of pieces of surplus equipment, including helmets and personal and protective equipment [PPE].
These were delivered to the Polish State Fire Service who are transferring it to Ukraine, where firefighters are often using old or worn equipment, it added.
The National Fire Chiefs Council said services across the UK had donated equipment which had been requested by Ukraine fire crews as they "continue their life-saving work in the most difficult conditions imaginable".
