Man charged with having sex with patient in Surrey mental health unit
- Published
A man has been charged with having sex with a patient at a mental health hospital.
Police began an investigation after the woman at the psychiatric unit in Surrey became pregnant in January 2019.
A 35-year-old man, from Bellingham, London, has been charged with sexual activity with a woman with a mental disorder by Surrey Police.
He is due to appear at Staines Magistrates' Court on 18 May after being issued with a postal requisition.
The woman's mother, who lives in the New Forest, Hampshire, had previously raised the case with her MP over concerns about the future care of the child, born later in 2019.
