Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Historic England releases picture map
By John Bray
BBC News, West Midlands
- Published
An online map showing pictures of visits made by the Queen has been launched to mark her Platinum Jubilee.
Historic England said its map highlighted some of the "significant places" the Queen had visited both before and during her 70-year reign.
Duncan Wilson, Historic England's chief executive, said he hoped the pictures would inspire people to "follow in her footsteps" and visit local sites.
More than 30 visits to the West Midlands are included in the online map.
