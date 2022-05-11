Birmingham 2022 reveals Queen’s Baton Relay route
- Published
More details have been revealed of the route the Queen's Baton Relay will take around host nation England, ahead of this summer's Commonwealth Games.
The tour will begin in London and then visit 180 places during the Platinum Jubilee.
The baton ends its 29-day journey through England at Birmingham's Aston Hall on 28 July, the day of the games' opening ceremony.
It is the final stage of a tour of the 72 nations of the Commonwealth.
Thousands of people have been invited to take it in turns to carry the baton, with between 40 and 130 each day.
On Monday 4 July baton-bearers will pass through Dorset, taking in the towns of Portland, Weymouth, Poole and Bournemouth.
Two days later on Wednesday 6 July the baton will move into Hampshire, passing through Hambledon, Southampton, Portsmouth, Winchester and Aldershot.
Later that day it will cross the border into Berkshire going through Maidenhead, Eton and Windsor.
The baton will then continue its journey criss-crossing the country until it reaches Birmingham and the opening ceremony of the games on 28 July.
"Quite nervous"
Didcot student nurse, Courtney Hughes has been chosen as an official baton-bearer for the South Eastern leg of the relay.
The 24-year-old was nominated for the role after her name was put forward by family and volunteers at the Secret Santa 365 charity she founded.
She told the BBC she was shocked to receive the email at work informing her of the nomination and "quite nervous" about the challenge.
Ms Hughes said she had already been measured up for an official track suit for the event.
Phil Batty, Director of Ceremonies, Culture & Queen's Baton Relay, said: "We have worked closely with local authorities to devise a route that engages with hundreds of communities, passing sport venues, historic sites, local schools and Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty.
"We hope that communities across the country join the excitement, attend events near them, line the streets to cheer on our incredible Baton-bearers and celebrate the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games."
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.