Government's £17m to increase cycling and walking in the West Midlands
- Published
The government is giving £17m towards new walking and cycling schemes across the West Midlands.
The money is part of £161m being given to 46 local authorities to support new footways, cycle lanes and pedestrian crossings.
In Birmingham, some money will go towards its Places for People scheme, reducing traffic in residential areas.
The transport minister said it will help ensure people "can access cheap, healthy and zero-emission travel".
The projects will create new routes and improve existing ones.
Elsewhere, 19 authorities, including in Shrewsbury and Warwickshire, will receive a share of £1.5m for "mini-Holland" feasibility studies, to assess how they could be as pedestrian and cycle-friendly as their Dutch city equivalents.
Transport minister Trudy Harrison added: "Active Travel England will be working hard to create a new golden age of walking and cycling, enabling everyone to reap the benefits of a more active lifestyle, creating streets where children can play, and making nicer places to live."
The money is part of £2 billion which the Prime Minister announced would be spent on walking and cycling.
The Government has also confirmed it will give £35m to improving the quality, safety and accessibility of the National Cycle Network, and £2 million towards Cycling UK's Big Bike Revival, which will feature free events to help people start or return to cycling by fixing bikes, teaching skills and leading rides.
An additional £75,000 will go towards funding Wheels for Wellbeing, a programme of inclusive cycling sessions for disabled people and their families, carers or friends, helping to remove barriers to cycling faced by disabled people.
It follows the launch of Government cycling and walking body, Active Travel England.
Active Travel Commissioner Chris Boardman said: "This is all about enabling people to leave their cars at home and enjoy local journeys on foot or by bike."
