Thunderstorm alert issued by Met Office across West Midlands
- Published
Thunderstorms are likely to cause travel disruption across the West Midlands as they develop on Monday, the Met Office is warning.
Some places will see heavy rain of up to 20 mm and there is also the risk of hail and thunder.
A yellow warning has been issued affecting the region from 13:00 BST until 22:00.
It said there was a slight chance of power cuts, while spray could lead to difficult driving conditions.
The thunderstorms will clear from the south during the afternoon then die out altogether into the evening.
The Met Office warned there was also the chance of some flooding of homes and businesses or damage from lightning strikes.
