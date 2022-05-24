Queen's Jubilee: M62 motorway markers added to 2022 heritage list

Image caption,

Harrogate's Sun Pavilion and Colonnade, an Art Deco tearoom visited by the Queen after a major restoration in 1998, has been Grade II listed for the Platinum Jubilee. Built in 1933, were designed for "refreshment and rest after exercise or taking the town's spa waters" by the town's surveyor Leonard Clarke. The pavilion and colonnade fell into disrepair in the 1980s but was restored over the next decade before being reopened by the Queen in 1998