Peter Cairns: Father's 'world stopped' after son's murder in Telford
- Published
Two teenagers have been found guilty of murdering a man stabbed in an attack on a footpath.
Peter Cairns, 26, was found injured near Stonebridge Close, Telford, on 11 June 2021 after being set upon by a group of teenagers and later died in hospital.
Two defendants, aged 15 and 16, were found guilty of his murder at Stafford Crown Court on Thursday.
Mr Cairns' father, John, said his death had "destroyed" the family.
Another teen, aged 16, had previously pleaded guilty to murder and all three will be sentenced at a later date.
A fourth boy, also 16, was cleared by the jury.
None can be named for legal reasons, and John Cairns said he found the age of his son's three attackers "mind boggling".
The whole thing has been a nightmare," he said, "my world stopped on the 11 June last year."
Peter Cairns had ADHD and was autistic, and at the time his father said he was walking along the Silkin Way in Telford with a friend when they were both attacked.
Avoided confrontations
John Cairns, who lives in Stratford-upon-Avon, described his son as quiet and said he struggled socially.
"He didn't get into confrontations, he wasn't outgoing, he certainly wasn't outspoken, he was quite a shy boy growing up," he said.
Mr Cairns said his son was an Aston Villa fan, who enjoyed gaming and spent most of his time either at home or at work.
He died from a wound to the heart from a kitchen knife, his father said, and was stabbed with such force that the knife snapped.
Mr Cairns had only seen his son the weekend before and said the phone call on the 11 June came as a "horrific" shock.
"I didn't believe it," he said.
As well as murder, all three boys will also be sentenced for assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
