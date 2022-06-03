Beacons shine bright across the West Midlands

John Bray
Large Crowds gathered to see the beacon be lit in Leamington Spa, Warwickshire

Beacons around the West Midlands shone bright, after they were lit on Thursday evening in honour of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

More than 3,500 beacons were lit across the UK and in the capital cities of Commonwealth countries, with Her Majesty participating in the beacon lighting event at Windsor Castle.

Liam Ball
Beacons could be seen for miles around Shropshire from the top of the Wrekin in Telford
As the sun set over the Malvern Hills, Worcestershire, crowds gathered to get a glimpse of the roaring flames
Studio 46
There were smiles all around as the beacon was lit by the Lord-Lieutenant of the West Midlands, John Crabtree, in Victoria Square, Birmingham
Sherrie Baxter
Families enjoyed an evening out as they watched the flames in Kidsgrove, Stoke-on-Trent
Ellie Rushton
Rural villages across the region took part in the beacon lightings, one needing a very long stick to light the Cheswardine beacon in north-east Shropshire

The West Midlands continues to celebrate the Jubilee over the weekend, with more street parties planned.

