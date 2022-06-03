Jubilee beacons lit across North East and Cumbria
- Published
Related Topics
Beacons have been lit across the North East and Cumbria to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
The tributes were visible at town and city centres as well as landmarks across the region - ranging from castles to the top of fells, including Scafell Pike, England's highest.
There was also a chain of them along the 73-mile stretch of Hadrian's Wall.
And at Northumberland's Cawfield Quarry an archer fired a flaming arrow into a floating bonfire beacon on the water.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.