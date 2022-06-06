In Pictures: Platinum Jubilee fun across West Midlands
- Published
Thousands of people across the West Midlands marked the Queen's Platinum Jubilee with street parties and celebrations.
Despite indifferent weather conditions, neighbours, friends and communities came together to mark the monarch's 70-year reign.
The Queen said she was "humbled and deeply touched" by the wider Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
In a "thank you" letter after a concluding pageant in London, she said she remained committed to serving as monarch with the support of her family.
The Queen said despite not being at every event: "My heart has been with you all."
