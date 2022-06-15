Crewe MP calls for sentence review of fatal crash driver
An MP has called for the sentence of a van driver who knocked over and killed a man to be reviewed.
Joshua Spender, 23, died in hospital after he was was hit in Macon Way in Crewe at 17:30 GMT on 5 November 2021.
William Bratton, of Market Drayton, Shropshire, was jailed for just over six years on 13 May after admitting causing death by dangerous driving.
Crewe MP Dr Kieran Mullan has written to the Attorney General calling for the term to be examined as unduly lenient.
Cheshire Police said Mr Spender had been standing at the side of the road waiting at the pedestrian crossing near to McDonald's.
The traffic lights began to change to red, it said, as Bratton was approaching the crossing in his van.
Seconds later, Bratton drove through the red light and hit Mr Spender as he was crossing the road, before fleeing the scene.
Bratton was disqualified from driving for a total of 12 years and seven months on top of his jail term, which was handed down at Chester Crown Court.
Following the sentencing, Mr Spender's family said they had been left with "overwhelming sadness and such helplessness".
In his letter, Dr Mullan said while the family knew nothing could bring Mr Spender back "they do want to see the man responsible for his death suitably punished", adding the community had been left "deeply upset" by the sentence given.
He asked the Attorney General for the sentence to be referred to the Court of Appeal for review.
The unduly lenient sentence scheme lets people ask for a review in cases where they believe the sentence given is too low.
