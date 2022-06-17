Hot weather in Sussex, Surrey and Kent prompts health alerts from officials
- Published
Officials across the South East have issued health warnings as the region basks in hot weather.
Temperatures are expected to reach up to 33C (91.4F) on Friday and a heat health alert has been issued.
The UK Health Security Agency issued the level two alert for southern and central England earlier this week - the first this year.
NHS officials are warning of "serious health risks" and are advising the vulnerable to "take extra care".
Anjan Ghosh, Kent County Council director for public health, said: "It's worth remembering that sunny spells and high temperatures can pose serious health risks for some.
"It's important to protect yourself from too much sun or heat, to carry water when travelling, and it's equally vital that you look after young children or older people, who may feel the heat more acutely than others."
Dehydration, heat exhaustion and heatstroke are the main concerns, according to NHS officials in Sussex.
A spokesperson for Sussex NHS said: "We are reminding people to take extra care of themselves and check in with their loved ones while out enjoying the hot weather this week."
Surrey County Council is advising its residents to stay hydrated with water, avoid the sun during the hottest part of the day and wear sun cream and reapply throughout the day.
The warm flow of weather is coming from Spain and Portugal, where daytime temperatures have exceeded 40C (104F).
Britain's highest recorded June UK temperature was 35.6C (96F) in Southampton in 1976 - the year of a summer heatwave.