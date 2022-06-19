Spectacular pink and orange sunset lights up sky
A spectacular pink, red and orange sunset bathed skies in the most incredible light as these photographs from across the country show.
After a day of rain in many places followed the hottest day of the year, a breathtaking evening filled the air as the sun went down on Saturday.
The phenomenon was apparently caused by a wave of Saharan dust getting caught in the atmosphere.
Many rushed out to capture the moment, which in some parts even included a beautiful pink rainbow.
Norbert Moricz snapped some remarkable shots on Tresco, on the Isles of Scilly.
"I saw from my room, that all the bushes seemed to be on flame," he said.
"A minute later, I realised, tonight's kind of sunset happens only a few times a year."
Amy Shakespeare was one of the lucky ones able to photograph the unusual rainbow when it appeared.
Here it is, in all its glory, above Falmouth in Cornwall.
Meanwhile Amy Langston, who lives in Birmingham city centre, said she was in her pyjamas watching Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when she saw the sun reflecting on the flats opposite hers.
"I got ready as fast as I could - I thought the sky is more exciting than this," said Amy, who runs the Birmingham-based Instagram account Bab About Town.
Here are her photographs, and some more we've been sent today.