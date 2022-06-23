Renovated BFI South Bank cinema wins architecture award

Judges called the renovation an "exemplar of a modern intervention"

A renovated cinema on London's South Bank has a won a major architecture prize.

British Film Institute (BFI) Riverfront, plus the attached bar and restaurant was one of 29 winners of the 2022 Royal Institute of British Architects (Riba) National Awards.

The building's previously outdated entrance was remodelled by architects Carmody Groarke.

The cinema is one of 12 London buildings to pick up a Riba award.

The awards recognise the UK's best new buildings and provide an insight into design and economic trends, according to Riba.

The cinema is situated under the arches of Waterloo Bridge

A mock-Tudor house in Surbiton, south-west London, was also among the winners.

The Surbiton home was one of many residences to win an award

Kiln Place, a social housing estate in Camden, took an award for a redevelopment of the site which created 15 new homes.

Peter Barber Architects said the work at Kiln Place aimed to retain the majority of existing homes

Other winners in London include a Grade II-listed church in Hackney, a community centre in Fulham and a school refectory in Roehampton.

The refurbished St John at Hackney Church was built in the 18th Century
Sands End Arts and Community Centre in Fulham won the 2022 Riba London Building of the Year
Ibstock Place School in Roehampton was one of two schools in London honoured by Riba

Outside of the capital, Sutton Hoo - a viewing tower at an Anglo-Saxon royal burial site in Suffolk - was also among the winners.

Riba described the viewing tower at as an"extremely brave piece of commissioning by the National Trust"

Other winners included a remote studio in the Scottish Highlands and a renovated North Yorkshire pub.

The studio was built on a former quarry site in Cairngorms National Park
The Alice Hawthorn pub in Monkton is named after a 19th Century racehorse

Riba president Simon Allford said: "At a time when we need to bring people together and plan for a sustainable future, this year's Riba National Award-winning buildings offer much hope.

"This is a powerful collection of buildings that show, despite the economic, political and social turmoil of the last few years, how great architecture can emerge even in challenging conditions."

