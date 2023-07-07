Babbs Mill boys' frozen lake deaths accidental, coroner rules
The deaths of four boys after they fell into a frozen lake near Solihull were accidental and "a devastating tragedy", a coroner concluded.
Finlay Butler, eight, and his younger brother Samuel, six, died, as did their cousin Thomas Stewart, 11, and another boy, Jack Johnson, 10.
They went into the water at Babbs Mill Park on 11 December 2022.
The boys went on to the ice after they fed ducks and skimmed stones, the inquest heard.
The inquest heard Finlay fell in first, Thomas and Jack as they tried to help and no-one saw Samuel fall in.
Det Insp Jim Edmonds, from West Midlands Police, said Jack was with one group of children and the other three in another.
Jack then decided to go on the ice and Thomas, Finlay and Samuel followed.
