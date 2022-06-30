Midlands councils bid for 300 new electric vehicle charging points
More than 300 new electric vehicle charging points could be set up across the Midlands.
Lincolnshire, Herefordshire, Leicestershire, Rutland and Stoke-on-Trent councils are bidding for almost £1m of funding.
It is part of the government's Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Pilot.
Lincolnshire County Council, the authority leading the bid, said residents were keen to "make greener choices".
"Many are planning to make the switch to an electric vehicle well ahead of the ban on new diesel and petrol car sales in 2030," leader of Lincolnshire County Council, Martin Hill said.
Estimated breakdown of areas
- Herefordshire could get 46 standard and four rapid charging points
- Stoke-on-Trent could get 56 standard and four rapid charging points
- Lincolnshire could get 110 standard and eight rapid charging points
- Leicestershire could get 93 standard and seven rapid charging points
- Rutland could get 26 standard and four rapid charging points.
The bid is being made in partnership with Midlands Connect, a government-funded body that develops transport projects for the region.
If successful, a more detailed plan will be drawn up, including exact site locations.
Maria Machancoses, CEO of Midlands Connect, said: "It's vital that we act now to install the infrastructure motorists need to travel conveniently and to accelerate the take up of EVs, especially in areas where on-street parking is the norm."
