Great British Railways: Shortlist announced of towns bidding for HQ
Six towns have been announced as the shortlist to become the home of Great British Railways (GBR).
Birmingham, Crewe, Derby, Doncaster, Newcastle-upon-Tyne and York will now go to a public vote where people can choose the town or city they think makes the best case to operate the rail headquarters.
GBR will oversee rail infrastructure, ticket prices and timetables.
The final decision will be made by the Transport Secretary later this year.
A total of 42 towns and cities had bid to host the base since the competition to find a home for the headquarters was launched in October.
Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced plans for GBR in May 2021, saying the body would replace an "overcomplicated and fragmented" system.
The government said applications were measured against six criteria including alignment to levelling up objectives; connectivity; opportunities for GBR; railway heritage and links to the network; value for money and public support.
The headquarters would be based outside of London as part of its "commitment to level up the UK", it added, and would bring jobs to the winning location.
Local economies will be further boosted by a number of new regional headquarters across the country, it said.
Mr Shapps said: "Our world-leading railways have well-served this country for 200 years and this is a huge step in our reforms.
"I'm calling on people across the country to play a key part in this once-in-a-generation reform and vote for the new home of our railways."
Leader of the GBR transition team, Andrew Haines, added: "Since the competition was launched it has been great to see the interest from towns and cities across Britain who believe GBR's home should be with them.
"I am really looking forward to the next step and seeing which town or city has the honour of being the home for GBR. Good luck to the final six."
