Commonwealth Games Queen’s Baton Relay in Kent and Surrey
- Published
The Queen's Baton Relay is arriving in Kent and Surrey as part of its journey around England, ahead of this summer's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
Baton-bearers are taking it through Guildford, Tonbridge, Canterbury, Folkestone, Deal and Dover on Thursday.
The relay then continues in Gravesend on Friday before moving on to Tilbury in Essex.
The tour began in London in October and is visiting 180 places during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee year.
The relay begins in Guildford at 08:00 BST on Thursday, taking in Newlands Corner, before arriving in Tonbridge at 09:30.
At 13:30 the relay sets off from Canterbury, before visiting Folkestone's skate park at about 15:35, and travelling between Deal and Walmer from 18:00.
The last stop of the relay on Thursday is in Dover, at about 18:50 it will be on top of the white cliffs, where there will be a Spitfire flypast, and a celebration event later in the evening at Dover Castle.
On Friday the relay starts at 08:00 at the Guru Nanak Dabar Gurdwara in Gravesend - the biggest Sikh temple in Europe.
There will be a 15 minute relaxation and contemplation ceremony with local faith leaders and members of the local authority outside the front of the temple, before the baton is taken to Essex for its next leg of the journey to Birmingham for the opening ceremony of the games.
The Queen's Baton Relay has been a Commonwealth Games tradition since it first appeared at the 1958 games in Cardiff, when it was then known as the Empire Games.
The latest relay began on 7 October 2021, with the Queen placing her message to the Commonwealth into the Baton.
The baton ends its 294-day journey in Birmingham on 28 July, the day of the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony.