In pictures: Queen's Baton Relay travels around the south of England

Stoke Mandeville StadiumGetty Images
The baton set off from Stoke Mandeville Stadium on the third day of the relay

The Queen's Baton Relay is traveling through the south of England ahead of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

The baton set off from Stoke Mandeville Stadium to Maidenhead at about 08:00 BST as it continues its journey covering the length and breadth of England.

Its route will take in a number of locations including Windsor, Aldershot, Winchester, Southampton, and Portsmouth, before heading to Ryde on the Isle of Wight by hovercraft.

The baton started its route at the Eden Project in Cornwall on Monday, before heading for Dorset via Plymouth and Exeter.

It ends its journey at Birmingham's Aston Hall on 28 July, the day of the games' opening ceremony.

Here are some of the highlights from the third day of the relay.

Getty Images
Baton bearers Jade Honke (L) and Lauren Sharp hand over the baton at Taplow lake
Getty Images
It was later taken out to baton bearer and wakeboarder William Handley on the lake
Getty Images
Crowds line the route as the baton makes its way through Maidenhead by boat
Getty Images
Baton bearer Amy Broadfoot walks the Queen's Baton through Maidenhead

