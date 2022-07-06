Boris Johnson: Former 'red walls' react to PM's power struggle
Don Valley and Scunthorpe were both solid bricks in Labour's "red wall" - until they turned blue in 2019.
The South Yorkshire constituency had elected Labour MPs for almost a century, while, 30 miles (50km) east, Scunthorpe had voted Labour for more than 30 years.
As Boris Johnson's future hangs in the balance, what do people living in these former 'red wall' seats - some of whom switched their vote to Conservative for the first time three years ago - think of the PM?
At the Dunscroft Community Centre, located in the north of the Don Valley constituency, people are eating their lunch underneath bunting still in place following the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Anne Grayson, who has always lived in Dunscroft and is a former Labour party member, says she is "disappointed" in the prime minister for his changing story surrounding the allegations made against suspended Conservative MP Chris Pincher.
"He should have been straight from the start and then none of this would have happened," she says.
Ms Grayson says she's never voted Conservative "as they've never been for the working class", but adds she's not convinced Labour are either any longer.
Returning to the subject of Mr Johnson, she says: "I think he'll ride it through as he's that thick-headed."
Marilyn Molle, also from Dunscroft, wants to see the back of the prime minister for very personal reasons.
"I lost my sister, it's not a nice thing to say but we weren't allowed to go to the hospital to watch her die while he was having parties at 10 Downing Street," she says.
"There's nothing that can stop you hurting about that - I'm shaking because I get that angry about it."
At the Bay Horse in Hatfield, Doncaster, pub landlord Darren Lorimer says: "Quite frankly he needs to go".
"Nothing seems to be the truth, you don't really know where you stand."
Mr Lorimer, who voted Conservative at the last election, continues: "I feel very deflated, he's done lots of good things but he's ruining that reputation, so he should now stand aside."
On Scunthorpe's busy high street in the town centre, NHS worker Alice Farrell says she "thinks he should leave".
"I don't know if the next will be any better, but you're meant to look up to him for leadership and look what he's done," she says.
"I certainly wouldn't vote for him."
"For the sake of the Conservative party, we need a new leader," says Maurice, who voted for the party in 2019 and says he'd still vote blue despite the current leadership crisis.
"If you give most of your attention to things abroad instead of thinking of people who can't pay the gas bill and can't afford to buy petrol - he'd rather be jollying about abroad and that's got to stop."
Sat drinking a coffee outside a high street cafe, Eileen says she will not vote Conservative again due to the current occupant of 10 Downing Street.
"I don't like him and he definitely should resign, because he's lie, lie, lie, lie, lie."
