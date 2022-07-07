In pictures: Southampton hosts UEFA Women's Euro 2022

A group of Northern Ireland supporters
Fans have been enjoying live music and other initiatives organised ahead of the match

Football fans have descended on Southampton as the city hosts the UEFA Women's Euro 2022.

St Mary's Stadium is the venue of Northern Ireland's first ever match at a major finals, as the team takes on Norway on what is day two of the 2022 Women's European Championship.

The match kicks off at 20:00 BST on Thursday but fans have been gathering in the city centre throughout the day to enjoy a series of events, including live music and displays showcasing the history of women's football.

Councillor Satvir Kaur, leader of Southampton City Council, said the city was proud to host the tournament.

"Events like these are great to help cement Southampton on the map, bring people together and grow the local economy," she said.

Free fan festivals will also take place on match days on 11 and 15 July.

Friends have travelled together to Southampton for the match
Megan said she was very excited to be in Southampton to watch the match
Paal and Inger Heindal said they loved the atmosphere in the city
Kirsty and Abby were confident Northern Ireland would win
Father and daughter Kare and Heidi have come from Norway to support their team
Gary and Natalie travelled from Northern Ireland to watch the match
Football fans have gathered in Palmerston Park in Southampton
Tilde, Ville and Oliver are supporting Norway
The family of Northern Ireland footballer Julia Nelson said they were proud of her and the team
Southampton City Council leader Satvir Kaur was also at the fan zone in the city centre

