Met Police special constable charged with rape in Shropshire
- Published
A special constable serving with the Metropolitan Police has been charged with rape.
Paul Hoile, 40, is due to appear at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court later, facing four charges including one of anal rape and two counts of oral rape.
The charges relate to an incident in Shropshire on Tuesday 5 July.
Police said there was no risk to the public but patrols have been increased in the area.
Mr Hoile, who is based in the Metropolitan Police's North West Command Unit, was arrested in Benfleet, Essex, at about 22:30 on Wednesday.
He has been suspended, the Met's Directorate of Professional Standards is aware and the case has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct by West Mercia Police and the Metropolitan Police.
