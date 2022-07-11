Covid: Cases on the rise in Cornwall and Devon
- Published
Covid cases are on the rise in Cornwall and Devon, public health bosses have said.
The number of cases are believed to be increasing because of new versions of the Omicron variant of the virus.
Hospitals in the South West have been asking staff, patients and visitors to start wearing masks again.
Dr Ruth Harrell, Plymouth director of public health, said: "It looks like we are absolutely in the grip of another wave."
She added: "It looks as if it's going to be at least as bad as the one in April/May time... It is quite a serious disease still."
Local breakdowns of figures have been difficult to ascertain since changes in testing regimes, health leaders said.
But infections in the UK were continuing to rise, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) suggested at the end of last week.
'Still climbing'
About 2.7m people in the UK had coronavirus in the week ending 29 June, up by 420,000 from the week before.
The BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of Omicron were driving some of the new infections, the ONS said.
Visiting has now been restricted at the Royal Devon & Exeter Hospital because of rising cases.
Dr David Strain, a senior clinical lecturer at the University of Exeter Medical School, said there was "concern that the virus had been brought into hospital by people who were completely well otherwise".
Cornwall Council public health consultant Brian O'Neill told BBC Radio Cornwall the county was also seeing "a bit a peak now".
He said: "Every few months will see a couple of waves... At the moment, we're at about 80% of the peak that we saw in January, and it's still climbing."
