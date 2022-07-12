Heatwave: Tropical nights recorded as temperatures soar in England
By Tom Oakley
BBC News
- Published
Tropical nights have been recorded across England as one city endured its hottest night since records began.
A tropical night, when temperatures fall no lower than 20C, happened in three places - two in Yorkshire and one in Nottinghamshire - on Monday night.
Sheffield experienced the UK's highest minimum temperature of 20.5C - the city's warmest night ever.
There was also a tropical night in Sutton Bonington, Nottinghamshire, as it failed to drop below 20.3C.
One other tropical night was recorded in Ryhill, near Wakefield, with temperatures reaching no lower than 20.1C.
BBC meteorologist and climate and environment correspondent, Paul Hudson said: "A tropical night is a technical definition which outlines when the overnight temperature doesn't fall below 20C.
"Last night was the warmest night ever recorded in Sheffield - a new record and the data goes back to 1882.
"It's hugely significant that we've experienced the warmest night ever recorded. Let's not forget the hottest daytime temperature ever recorded in Sheffield was a few years ago in July 2019.
"So in the space of three years we've had a new daytime and night-time record. It's difficult to say but we're on a warming trend. This is yet more evidence of our warming climate."
Monday's tropical night was the first ever for Sheffield and the second for Sutton Bonington since records began for the area in 1930.
The hottest night in the village was in July 2016 when a minimum temperature of 20.6C was recorded.
It comes as a heat-health warning has been issued to warn people across the country to take care in the hot weather.
The Met Office issued an amber alert advising people to drink plenty of fluids and avoid excess alcohol.
Experts predict temperatures will rise into the high 30s and there is a 30% chance that Sunday could be the hottest day in the UK ever, beating the 38.7C recorded at Cambridge Botanic Garden in July 2019.
The Met Office has warned the extreme heat could cause serious illness and danger to life while road closures are possible alongside cancellations for train and air travel.
