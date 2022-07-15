Heatwave: Nantwich ice cream firm Snugburys doubles production
- Published
An ice cream maker says it has doubled production to cope with demand as temperatures soar across the country.
Snugburys Ice Cream, based near Nantwich, Cheshire, always builds up stocks for summer when sales are expected to be highest.
But Kitty Hill from the firm said demand had spiked in the last week and they had "ramped up production".
Temperatures could hit 40C (104F) next week as a heatwave sweeps across Europe.
On a busy week, the business churns out about five tonnes of ice cream from the family farm.
Cleo Sadler, who manages the production side of the operation, said the business had been getting ready for hot weekends since spring.
"It is always a case if we have a busy weekend, then we top up our stock again over a couple of weeks and then get ready for the next weekend," she said.
"We don't rely on a heatwave but it is definitely lovely when we do get one."
While the hot weather may be a benefit to some businesses, the country is being urged to be careful in the extreme temperatures.
The Met Office has issued a red "extreme heat" warning for the first time for parts of England next week, meaning a risk to life is likely.
People are being told to stay hydrated, look out for vulnerable people, keep curtains closed and stay out of the sun in the middle of the day.
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk