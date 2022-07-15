UK heatwave: Schools to close early and relax uniforms
Some schools are preparing to close early, and relax uniform rules to cope with rising temperatures next week.
Others are cancelling or rescheduling sports days.
A red extreme heat warning has been issued covering parts of the country meaning temperatures could hit 40C (104F), which could be a danger to life.
It means substantial changes in working practices and daily routines will be required, the Met Office said.
The Hereford Academy in Herefordshire has changed its timetable so pupils can avoid the "hottest part of the day", allowing pupils to start at 08:30 BST and end at 14:00 from Monday.
The school's sports day event has also been cancelled.
Clapton Girls' Academy in east London will also be sending pupils home early on Monday and Tuesday.
Head teacher Anna Feltham wrote to parents to say: "Already, many classrooms are very hot, even with fans, and students are struggling to keep cool, drink enough water and maintain concentration in lessons."
Zoe, a parent from Halesowen, in the West Midlands, called BBC WM to say she was keeping her son off school next week as he was susceptible to seizures.
"Quite a few" other parents were feeling the same, she said.
"I don't think anybody is going to learn anything in that heat."
Proper conversation about heat
The head teacher of Coberley and Birdlip Schools in Gloucestershire, Andrew Milner said there had been no discussion about closing his schools due to heat.
"There are no legal limits to how hot a classroom can be, but it is just a matter of making sure first thing in the morning getting all the doors open and getting the air in, and keeping [pupils] cool," he said.
But, he added, with temperatures increasing year on year "we are at the stage where we have to have a proper conversation about what is too hot and what is the maximum temperature a classroom should be, and what do we do going forward."
Dozens of other schools, including Finham Park School in Coventry, Skinners' Kent Academy, in Tunbridge Wells and the Co-op Academy Swinton in Greater Manchester, are allowing pupils to wear their PE kit rather than uniform.
Great Dunham Primary in Norfolk also advised that all pupils should also wear PE kits and have a sun hat, lotion and water bottles.
"We will not be going out at lunchtime, instead the children will eat and do activities in class," it told parents.
In Hitchin, in Hertfordshire, Our Lady Catholic Primary School posted a request for "marquees" so staff could provide children with extra shade on the school's field.
In an update to schools on Thursday, the government signposted heatwave guidance for teachers and other early years professionals, noting that children sweat less than adults and cannot regulate their body temperature as well, which puts them at greater risk of heat stress and exhaustion.
Pupils with heat stress "may seem out of character and show signs of discomfort and irritability", while signs of heat exhaustion can include tiredness, nausea and confusion, the government warned.
