Peter Cairns: Three teenagers jailed for canal towpath stabbing
Three teenage gang members have been sentenced for murdering a man on a canal towpath in Shropshire.
Peter Cairns and his friend were confronted by a group who, police said, were armed and on their way to fight another gang in Telford in 2021.
The 26-year-old was stabbed in the chest.
Two youths, aged 15 and 16, were each detained for 13 years at a hearing on Friday, while another 16-year-old was given 11 years.
Of the three, two of them were convicted of murder in May, while the other 16-year-old had already pleaded guilty to the same charge at Stafford Crown Court.
Mr Cairns, who had ADHD and was autistic, was found injured near Stonebridge Close, Telford, on 11 June and later died in hospital.
He had been stabbed with such force that the knife snapped, his family said.
Det Insp Lee Holehouse, from West Mercia Police, said the boys were involved in gang activity in Telford and Mr Cairns was unfortunately "in the wrong place at the wrong time".
"Peter was an innocent man. He was not caught up in gang culture," he said.
He and his friend had been riding a moped around on a nearby park until they saw the schoolchildren.
"Eyes made contact", Det Insp Holehouse said, which led to a verbal confrontation and weapons were drawn and they were attacked.
Within two hours of the stabbing, members of the public began naming suspects, which led to them being arrested and charged, he said.
Speaking after the boys were convicted, Mr Cairns' father said he found their ages "mind boggling", adding that his "world stopped on the 11 June last year."
He described his son as quiet, and said he struggled socially and did not get into confrontations.
De Insp Holehouse praised Mr Cairns' family throughout the investigation and nine-week trial.
"I will commend Peter's family for their support they have given us during the investigation and the great dignity they have handled the whole tragic situation with," he said.
The three youths were also sentenced for assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
