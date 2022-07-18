South East prepares for 'extreme' hot weather
The Met Office has issued a red warning due for extreme heat on Monday and Tuesday for an area covering north Kent and parts of Surrey.
It means "widespread impacts on people and infrastructure" are expected, with "substantial changes in working practices and daily routines" required.
The rest of the South East is covered by an amber warning for hot weather.
Some residents in east Kent are without water or have low pressure, due to increased demand due to the weather.
South East Water has apologised to customers in Challock and Molash who have been without water since Saturday afternoon.
The company said it was "moving water through the network".
A spokesman said: "We are experiencing unprecedented demand across the region, and unfortunately we will only know how much water we've been able to move towards the area in the morning."
A bottled water station opened at 08:00 BST on Monday, the company said.
Due to the red weather warning, some schools plan to close early - or not open at all - although the government has issued guidance designed to keep them open.
Kent Fire and Rescue Service has also warned of increased risk of grassland fires.
A spokesman said: "Crews see more accidental fires started and injuries sustained, especially due to increased barbecues and bonfires - flames from which have the potential to spread wildly across parched grassland."
Network Rail said people should travel only "if absolutely necessary" on Monday and Tuesday.
Motoring organisation the RAC is advising people to make journeys only if you have to and outside the hottest parts of the day, expected between 11:00 and 15:00 BST.
The RAC warned drivers to keep an eye on their engine temperature, especially in older vehicles.
Keeping dogs cool
As the heat goes up, so does the risk to animals' health. Battersea Dogs and Cats Home's welfare manager Rebecca Verne gave BBC Breakfast some tips to keep your dog cool during a heatwave:
- Remember you don't have to walk your dog in the heat - on days like today, focus on mental stimulation rather than physical exercise
- Use anything at your disposal - paddling pools, hoses, buckets and cans - to keep your dog cool
- Freeze your dog's food by popping it in the freezer- it will cool them down as they eat it
- Watch out for signs of heatstroke in dogs: the signs are similar to heatstroke in humans and include symptoms like vomiting, diarrhoea, behavioural changes such as confusion and disorientation. If you spot any of these, call your vet
The hot weather will continue on Tuesday - with overnight temperatures warned to be in the mid 20s.