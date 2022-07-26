River Thames swan census concludes after heatwave
The annual census of a swan population has concluded.
David Barber, the Queen's Swan Marker, and his team of Swan Uppers, took to the River Thames in traditional rowing skiffs for the five-day count.
Usually the cygnets are taken ashore to be weighed, measured and checked over.
However, soaring temperatures and avian flu meant the baby swans were given a health check on the boats and promptly returned to the water to keep cool.
Swan Upping dates to the 12th Century when ownership of all unmarked mute swans in open water was claimed by the Crown to ensure a supply for feasts.
Starting at Sunbury Lock in Surrey on Monday and finishing at Abingdon Bridge in Oxfordshire on Friday, the Swan Uppers health-checked 155 cygnets, said Mr Barber.
"In 2021, there were 176 cygnets," he said, adding: "We expected a downturn due to avian flu but it wasn't as disastrous as we'd thought it would be."
He continued: "It was extremely hot so we had to do things a little bit differently.
"Normally we take the cygnets ashore and measure them, weigh them and do a little more research but our main aim this year was to make sure we gave them a health check - a lot of them get discarded fishing lines caught around them."
Mr Barber said he was also delighted at the number of school children who came along to see what Swan Uppers were doing.
"We had a lot of schools this year, which was absolutely brilliant," he said.
"It's most important to teach youngsters about wildlife and the threats to wildlife."
