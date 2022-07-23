Baton rides steam train as West Midlands relay leg continues
- Published
The Queen's Baton Relay has continued its journey through the West Midlands - this time by steam train.
On Saturday, the baton was carried through Worcestershire, Shropshire, Staffordshire and into the West Midlands.
There are now just five days until the opening ceremony in Birmingham on Thursday.
Baton bearers who took part in the relay said it was an "honour" to be involved.
An honour to talk to 109 year old John Farringdon at Broadway Tower - the oldest and perhaps most excited of the baton-bearers for the Queen's Baton Relay for the @birminghamcg22 Commonwealth Games.— Nigel Huddleston MP (@HuddlestonNigel) July 23, 2022
He said he'd never had such a wonderful day!#QBR2022 I @DCMS pic.twitter.com/qSmDYSx7Th
The baton began in Redditch in Worcestershire before moving through Bromsgrove and Kidderminster.
At Kidderminster, it boarded the heritage Severn Valley Railway and was passed through the carriages of a locomotive, Elizabeth the Second, which was painted purple in honour of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Former Olympic rower Nicholas Birkmyre, who won Gold at the Commonwealth Games in Perth 1962, was among those to carry it.
He was nominated by his daughter who said he was "very proud" and said he was an "inspiration not just as a sportsman but as a dad and a member of the community".
Lesley Carr, from Severn Valley Railway, said it was a "great honour" to be involved.
The train carried the baton to Bridgnorth, Shropshire, where it will be taken through the town to Severn Park, where a community sports day was being held.
Neil Taylor, who raises money for Birmingham Children's Hospital, is one of the Bridgnorth baton bearers.
He said: "It is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and such an honour."
The Birmingham 2022 Queen's Baton Relay is here!!! 🏃♂️🎉 #QBR2022Posted by Severn Valley Railway on Saturday, July 23, 2022
From there, the baton was due to be carried through Codsall, Rugeley, Hednesford and Cannock in Staffordshire, and then to Walsall Arboretum, where there will be a celebration until 19:15 BST.
Thomas Hynes-Oughton, 14, from Brownhills Ormiston Academy was nominated to carry the baton in Walsall on Saturday for being a role model to his school friends.
He said: "I feel really excited for doing this, it is going to be really good, it is going to be really fun."
Follow BBC West Midlands on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: newsonline.westmidlands@bbc.co.uk