Extinction Rebellion protest at banks in Oxford and Reading
Extinction Rebellion have protested banks for funding the use of fossil fuels which are causing climate change.
A group occupied Barclays in central Oxford on Wednesday by sitting in the foyer with a banner that said the bank "funds climate famine".
Separate protestors from Reading stood also outside HSBC on Broad Street on Monday with fake police tape that read "climate crime scene".
Both banks say they are committed to achieving their environmental goals.
Extinction Rebellion said they were in the Oxford branch of Barclays because the bank "is the biggest fossil fuel finder in Europe, and finances Shell & Exxon Mobil's exploration of new oil & gas".
One of the protestors read out a statement that said: "By funding fossil fuels, Barclays is making our climate more dangerous, which is killing people now."
The members of Extinction Rebellion in Reading were gathered outside HSBC on Broad Street on Monday for its reopening after a 3-month refurbishment.
Along with fake police tape, protestors also displayed false HSBC advertising that said "today, you're 'on mute', tomorrow you're on target for 3°C global warming, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
A Barclays spokesperson told the BBC: "We are determined to play our part in addressing the urgent and complex challenge of climate change."
They said: "We have a three-part strategy to turn that ambition into action: achieving net zero operations, reducing our financed emissions, and financing the transition."
The spokesperson added that the bank has set 2030 targets to reduce our financed emissions in four of the highest emitting sectors in our financing portfolio as well as investing billions in green financing and green start-ups.
On the HSBC website, the bank said it is "committing to a science-aligned phase down of fossil fuel financing".
Celine Herweijer, group chief sustainability officer for HSBC, said the bank understands the sudden energy crisis will "necessitate actions in the short-term around energy security".
She added: "Our clients, like us, are operating in this new reality, but the longer-term imperative over the coming decades to transform business models for a net zero future remains unchanged"
